“We have 12 key performance indicators (KPIs) we measure. Sometimes you achieve four of the 12, you win the game and you go, ‘we won the game, whoohaa’, but that is an emotional ‘whoohaa’. Yes you won the game, well done, you’ve ticked that box, but you were lucky.
“Sometimes you win games and you are lucky and sometimes you lose games and you are unlucky, sometimes you lose where you have hit 11 of the 12 markers, but the 12th is winning the game, but you didn’t win. Sometimes that happens. So we try to take the emotion out of it by looking at it objectively,” said Nienaber.
It also provides clarity for the players. Nienaber said the KPIs and general plan was communicated to them at the alignment camps earlier this year. “You try to plan how we think we are going to get the guys in the most optimal position; physically, rugby wise and mentally when we hit the World Cup.
“You only change your plan if things happen, such as injuries or guys who don’t perform and you have to make selection changes. There is still scope to change, but the plans were made and it is unemotional and when you review the game, that is 100% objective.”
'We can only look at it objectively', Nienaber says of Bok results
Sports reporter
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
While Springbok fans may shed tears, spew expletives or assuage themselves with phrases such as: “it’s all part of the plan”, Jacques Nienaber’s approach to his team’s performance is dispassionate.
“I don’t think I’m an emotional guy,” said the Springbok head coach. While everyone else gave vent to their feelings after the defeat in Auckland to the All Blacks last week, Nienaber’s unpacking of the result was purely analytical.
“We can only look at it objectively,” he said.
To help him and especially the players to do so, Nienaber highlighted targets the players were expected to hit in each match.
“We have 12 key performance indicators (KPIs) we measure. Sometimes you achieve four of the 12, you win the game and you go, ‘we won the game, whoohaa’, but that is an emotional ‘whoohaa’. Yes you won the game, well done, you’ve ticked that box, but you were lucky.
“Sometimes you win games and you are lucky and sometimes you lose games and you are unlucky, sometimes you lose where you have hit 11 of the 12 markers, but the 12th is winning the game, but you didn’t win. Sometimes that happens. So we try to take the emotion out of it by looking at it objectively,” said Nienaber.
It also provides clarity for the players. Nienaber said the KPIs and general plan was communicated to them at the alignment camps earlier this year. “You try to plan how we think we are going to get the guys in the most optimal position; physically, rugby wise and mentally when we hit the World Cup.
“You only change your plan if things happen, such as injuries or guys who don’t perform and you have to make selection changes. There is still scope to change, but the plans were made and it is unemotional and when you review the game, that is 100% objective.”
The Springboks go into another crucial week of preparation for the final home Test before the World Cup against Argentina at Ellis Park next Saturday. While his and the team’s reviews are stone cold, Nienaber wants fans to provide passionate support in Johannesburg. An unlikely victory for Australia against New Zealand earlier in the day could make that match a decider for the Rugby Championships, a prospect the Bok coach is relishing.
“It is our final Test in South Africa and if Australia do us a favour, potentially it’s a decider for the Rugby Championship and it would be unbelievable to have Ellis Park full, it’s such an iconic venue, there’s so much history there.
“The support we get there is phenomenal. There’s not a lot of stadiums which are as intimidating. It would mean a lot to the team.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Soccer
Rugby
Soccer
Soccer
Sport