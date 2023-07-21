Rugby Championship still a priority for Boks, but Nienaber is also realistic

Jacques Nienaber is still performing a delicate balancing act in which the Springboks’ ambitions of winning the Rugby Championship are being weighed up with the need to provide match time for a number of players.

The Boks close the southern hemisphere competition on Saturday week against Argentina at Ellis Park, with their hopes of annexing that tournament depending on the outcome of the earlier match that day between New Zealand and Australia in Melbourne.

“If Australia do us a favour, then potentially it’s a decider for the Rugby Championship,” the Boks’ head coach said on Wednesday.

Nienaber also spoke of taking momentum into the Rugby World Cup, something a Rugby Championship crown would ensure, but with that out of the team’s hands for now he remains acutely aware of players needing to have more match time under their belts.