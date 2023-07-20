Kruisfontein expect cracking clash, says Domingo
Team's confidence bolstered after beating Park twice this season
It will be a cracking clash when Kruisfontein United put their unbeaten record on the line against Park in a top of the table EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby showdown on Saturday, Frank Domingo says.
Domingo, the mastermind behind Kruisfontein's success, says Park will come at them with guns blazing in front of their fervent home fans in a Group C showdown at Londt Park...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.