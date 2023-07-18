×

Progress to fly EP’s flag at Gold Cup tournament

Kruisfontein United favoured as second representative

By George Byron - 18 July 2023

Grand Challenge champions Progress and a yet-to-be-decided second team will fly EP’s flag when the SA Rugby Community Gold Cup national club rugby competition kicks off on September 2.

Humansdorp’s Kruisfontein United are favoured to join Progress at the tournament when the EPRU executive meet later in July to decide on the union’s second representative...

