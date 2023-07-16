×

Rugby

Park earn bragging rights after Saders derby win

Progress and Kruisfontein stay on the winning track in EP Grand Challenge

Premium
By George Byron - 16 July 2023

Title-chasing Park emerged with derby bragging rights when they beat arch-rivals Crusaders-Police 46-23 in a high-scoring EPRU Grand Challenge rugby clash on Saturday.

A rejuvenated Crusaders-Police outfit had been gunning for a third consecutive win, but their hopes were dashed by a Park side who produced a strong second-half showing at the Crusaders field in St George’s Park...

