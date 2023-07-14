Grieving Springboks captain Eben Etzebeth will play against New Zealand in the Rugby Championship clash against New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday according to reports.
This, despite losing his father Harry to cancer on Tuesday.
There were questions this week whether Etzebeth would take the field against the All Blacks or travel home to South Africa to be with his family.
But, according to reports, the 31-year-old led the captain’s run at Mount Smart Stadium on Friday morning.
Springboks media manager Zeena Isaacs told AFP he would be remaining in Auckland to lead the Boks.
The match starts at 9.05am SA time.
Grieving Eben Etzebeth leads captain’s run, will play against All Blacks
Image: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images
