Rugby

Etzebeth leans on Springbok unit for support after father’s death

14 July 2023
Stuart Hess
Sports reporter
Eben Etzebeth will captain the Springboks on Saturday.
Image: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

Mzwandile Stick says Eben Etzebeth “probably wants to do it for his dad” after the giant lock chose to play in Saturday’s Test against the All Blacks days after the death of his father Harry. 

Etzebeth was understandably excused from pre-match media duties on Friday, with Springbok assistant coach Stick and teammate Bongi Mbonambi covering for him.

“We have done everything in our power to support him,” said Stick.

“He made his choice [to play]. He probably wants to do it for his dad. Facing the All Blacks, he can't pick a better game to do it for him.” 

Etzebeth will captain the Boks in the 104th match between the old rivals at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland in New Zealand.

While Mbonambi didn’t want to address any issues about Etzebeth, Stick said the closeness of the group has been an important part of the Springbok culture. 

“We are a family, we are there for each other, just like we were for Jaden [Hendrikse] whose father died just before we left South Africa.”

Earlier this week, All Blacks coach Ian Foster offered his commiserations to Etzebeth.

“Right now our thoughts go out to him as a person. It’s tragic news for him. I’m sure they will deal with it in the right way,” he said.

