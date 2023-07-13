“We made sure that we select these boys for each zone and we are playing leagues, not tournaments.
“Each zone has its coach and administrator.
“Now Hlekani, who plays a flank forward and Booi who is a prop, both represented EP at the SA Rugby U18 Craven Week and they both come from this programme.
“The two have now been selected to be part of the SA Schools squad.
“Hlekani is now studying at Graeme College in Makhanda through a scholarship all thanks to this programme.
“Booi is a pupil at Nzondelelo High School.
“The two are products of the Zwide zone and, as [the programme], we are proud of them.”
Limba said since the start, several boys who were part of the programme have now graduated as coaches and referees, but said their focus now was on the younger boys.
Like most organisations, the programme was heavily hit by Covid-19, forcing them into inactivity for two to three years.
The programme got back in full swing in 2022 and then they hosted their annual Youth Tournament, in June.
“I salute the late Fezile Sobikwa,” Limba said.
“He was the first chair of the programme.
“I also salute Hintsa Meke, and Fannie Headbush.
“I would like to appeal to the private and public sectors to support this programme because we lack resources.
“We don’t need money in our pockets as the programme.
“All we need is sponsorship for transportation and food for these boys.
“We would be grateful.
“We were previously assisted by the department of sports, recreation, arts and culture but then Covid-19 happened,” Limba said.
Township rugby programme products make SA Schools squads
Hlekani, Booi excel in Craven Week action to catch selectors’ attention
Image: SHAUN ROY/GALLO IMAGES
Since its inception, the Township Junior Rugby Development Programme has helped many young boys from the disadvantaged parts of Nelson Mandela Bay not only unleash their rugby skills but also use their talent as a gateway to a better education.
Flank Bathobele Hlekani and prop Sibabalwa Booi are just two of the success stories.
After having represented Eastern Province at the SA Rugby U18 Craven Week in George last week, the pair were selected to be part of the SA Schools teams.
The programme’s founder Vuyani Limba said he was thrilled with the boys’ success.
“The Township Junior Rugby Development Programme was established to help underprivileged children in the township get regular game time because unfortunately sport is not played at our schools in the townships,” Limba said.
“So, we developed this programme to ensure that the children get to play.
“Our focus in township schools is U13, U15, and U16.
“What we have done is to demarcate Nelson Mandela Bay region into 10 zones; New Brighton, Kwazakhele, Zwide, Veeplaas, Dwesi-Magxaki, Motherwell, Shauder-Korsten, Bethelsdorp, KwaNobuhle and Rosedale-Langa.
Image: EJ LANGNER/GALLO IMAGES
“We made sure that we select these boys for each zone and we are playing leagues, not tournaments.
“Each zone has its coach and administrator.
“Now Hlekani, who plays a flank forward and Booi who is a prop, both represented EP at the SA Rugby U18 Craven Week and they both come from this programme.
“The two have now been selected to be part of the SA Schools squad.
“Hlekani is now studying at Graeme College in Makhanda through a scholarship all thanks to this programme.
“Booi is a pupil at Nzondelelo High School.
“The two are products of the Zwide zone and, as [the programme], we are proud of them.”
Limba said since the start, several boys who were part of the programme have now graduated as coaches and referees, but said their focus now was on the younger boys.
Like most organisations, the programme was heavily hit by Covid-19, forcing them into inactivity for two to three years.
The programme got back in full swing in 2022 and then they hosted their annual Youth Tournament, in June.
“I salute the late Fezile Sobikwa,” Limba said.
“He was the first chair of the programme.
“I also salute Hintsa Meke, and Fannie Headbush.
“I would like to appeal to the private and public sectors to support this programme because we lack resources.
“We don’t need money in our pockets as the programme.
“All we need is sponsorship for transportation and food for these boys.
“We would be grateful.
“We were previously assisted by the department of sports, recreation, arts and culture but then Covid-19 happened,” Limba said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Soccer
Rugby
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby