Boks on high alert for unpredictable All Blacks, says Faf

If the Springboks make the mistake of switching off, they will be mercilessly punished by an unpredictable All Black side who have the ability to create something out of nothing, scrumhalf Faf de Klerk said.
Emotions are running high ahead of what promises to be an epic showdown between world rugby’s fiercest rivals at the Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland on Saturday (kickoff 9.05am SA time).
Both teams will enter battle on the backs of impressive wins and this has raised the stakes in a pivotal clash in round two of the Rugby Championship.
“We saw in New Zealand’s game against Argentina, and over all the years, the biggest challenge will be their unpredictability,” De Klerk said.
“When you think you are in charge of a situation they make something out of nothing and score a try from their own five-metre line.
“In that short time when you switch off just a bit, and they take that chance, you can suddenly be 20 points behind.
“Our big thing will be not to switch off and to be awake for the whole game.
“When you think you are in control on defence or attack, things can change suddenly.
“The Boks must be ready for anything they throw at us.”
Asked whether he thought the Boks got the respect they deserved in New Zealand, De Klerk said: “I think we did after speaking to some fans over here and other players.
“There is respect for the Boks.
“A few years ago we were not up to standard in the way we played.
“Getting a lot of points put up against you will not warrant respect.
“I think technically the way the boys played last week [against Australia] showed there is something about us.
“There has always been a great respect between NZ and SA and I think that will continue.
“We have respect for NZ and we have enough depth.
“The guys played unbelievably well last week against Australia and we will have to pull up our socks if we want to stay here.
“It is great to have that depth.
“The boys spotted an opportunity against the Wallabies and took it.
“The boys’ skills level allowed them to do that.
“On Saturday, we will have to assess the game and the situation we are in.
“We make the judgment on the field as players and with messages we receive.
“It is a squad effort. We have been training together for four weeks now so we all know what to expect from one another.”
Springbok loose forward Kwagga Smith said he expected a thrilling showdown.
“I think it’s going to be an epic match; both teams had a good performance last weekend,” he said.
“It’s going to be a tough game.
“They are a good team. I wouldn’t say they have a lot of weaknesses, if any.
“I think playing against the All Blacks is the ultimate test.
“The history and rivalry behind it, is really big. That makes it such an iconic game.”
The match will be played at the compact 25,000-seat Mount Smart Stadium because Eden Park is preparing for the opening match of the Fifa Women’s World Cup.
“Mount Smart is a new place to play,” Smith said.
“The class of rugby will still be the same.
“No matter where it’s played, it will be a high-tempo game.”
HeraldLIVE
Boks on high alert for unpredictable All Blacks, says Faf
‘Our big thing will be not to switch off and to be awake for the whole game’
Image: GETTY IMAGES/ DAVID ROGERS
If the Springboks make the mistake of switching off, they will be mercilessly punished by an unpredictable All Black side who have the ability to create something out of nothing, scrumhalf Faf de Klerk said.
Emotions are running high ahead of what promises to be an epic showdown between world rugby’s fiercest rivals at the Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland on Saturday (kickoff 9.05am SA time).
Both teams will enter battle on the backs of impressive wins and this has raised the stakes in a pivotal clash in round two of the Rugby Championship.
“We saw in New Zealand’s game against Argentina, and over all the years, the biggest challenge will be their unpredictability,” De Klerk said.
“When you think you are in charge of a situation they make something out of nothing and score a try from their own five-metre line.
“In that short time when you switch off just a bit, and they take that chance, you can suddenly be 20 points behind.
“Our big thing will be not to switch off and to be awake for the whole game.
“When you think you are in control on defence or attack, things can change suddenly.
“The Boks must be ready for anything they throw at us.”
Asked whether he thought the Boks got the respect they deserved in New Zealand, De Klerk said: “I think we did after speaking to some fans over here and other players.
“There is respect for the Boks.
“A few years ago we were not up to standard in the way we played.
“Getting a lot of points put up against you will not warrant respect.
“I think technically the way the boys played last week [against Australia] showed there is something about us.
“There has always been a great respect between NZ and SA and I think that will continue.
“We have respect for NZ and we have enough depth.
“The guys played unbelievably well last week against Australia and we will have to pull up our socks if we want to stay here.
“It is great to have that depth.
“The boys spotted an opportunity against the Wallabies and took it.
“The boys’ skills level allowed them to do that.
“On Saturday, we will have to assess the game and the situation we are in.
“We make the judgment on the field as players and with messages we receive.
“It is a squad effort. We have been training together for four weeks now so we all know what to expect from one another.”
Springbok loose forward Kwagga Smith said he expected a thrilling showdown.
“I think it’s going to be an epic match; both teams had a good performance last weekend,” he said.
“It’s going to be a tough game.
“They are a good team. I wouldn’t say they have a lot of weaknesses, if any.
“I think playing against the All Blacks is the ultimate test.
“The history and rivalry behind it, is really big. That makes it such an iconic game.”
The match will be played at the compact 25,000-seat Mount Smart Stadium because Eden Park is preparing for the opening match of the Fifa Women’s World Cup.
“Mount Smart is a new place to play,” Smith said.
“The class of rugby will still be the same.
“No matter where it’s played, it will be a high-tempo game.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Rugby
Rugby
Sport
Sport
Sport