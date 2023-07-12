On-fire Boks have plenty more gas in tank, warns Am
Team preparing to deliver even stronger display against All Blacks
After skinning the Wallabies alive in their opening Rugby Championship clash, the Springboks still have plenty more gas left in the tank, explosive centre Lukhanyo Am says.
He says the Boks are not totally satisfied with their Loftus demolition job and want to deliver an even stronger display against the All Blacks on Saturday (kickoff 9.05am SA time)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.