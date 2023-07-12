Dreaded regelation axe hanging over EP Queens
The dreaded relegation axe is sharpened and hanging over the heads of EP's struggling Queens after they slumped to an eighth consecutive defeat in the SA Rugby Women’s Premier Division on Saturday.
After a humiliating 104-0 defeat at the hands of the Bulls Daisies in Tshwane, the misfiring Queens are bottom of the seven-team league and look set for the drop to the First Division...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.