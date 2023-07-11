Kingswood hold on for exciting win over hosts Woodridge

Kingswood eventually gained the edge in a thrilling schools rugby clash to defeat Woodridge College 22-19 in their annual derby at Woodridge on Saturday.
The Woodridge reunion weekend provided the ideal platform for a nail-biting match, showcasing some brilliant rugby.
Although Woodridge were the underdogs, they came out with guns blazing to prove a point and they scored first through a penalty.
But it did not take long for Kingswood to reply with a try to lead 5-3.
Both sets of players produced excellent rugby in an entertaining match and went into halftime with the visitors holding a 12-11 lead after crossing for their second try.
Woodridge stayed in touch with a second penalty and a try.
The home team had the upper hand at scrum time and in the line-outs, with the breakdowns evenly contested throughout the match. The defence of both teams was resolute.
When the wind picked up in the second half, Kingswood had the territorial advantage and kept the hosts pinned in their 22m area.
A further converted try to a penalty were scored by Kingswood, and while Woodridge hit back with their second try to another penalty, the visitors held on for the victory.
Both teams played with courage and determination until the final whistle and though they weren’t victorious, the Woodridge boys worked well together and their teamwork, character and attitude shone throughout.
Kingswood's points came from tries by Appiah Ndzengu, Stanley Muranganwa and Amazing Vheriwa, a penalty and conversion by Praise Matsila and a conversion by Angus Johns.
Woodridge scored tries through Buzwe Pango and Junaid Damons, while Damons also landed three penalties.
