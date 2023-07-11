Germans scrum down with EP, Border rugby bosses
Exchange programme, funding, youth development part of partnership
A joint SA-German partnership plan is on the table to lift Eastern Cape rugby out of the doldrums and boost the fortunes of the EP Elephants, Border Bulldogs and youth development in the province.
This goal was among many outcomes of meetings between EP and Border officials and a delegation of Germany’s Lower Saxony Rugby Union, who visited Nelson Mandela Bay on a three-day fact-finding mission...
