Junior Boks sent crashing by clinical Ireland in U20 champs semis
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/World Rugby
The Junior Springboks crashed out of the Under-20 World Championship as Six Nations winners Ireland claimed a comprehensive 31-12 victory at Athlone Stadium on Sunday.
Unlike their senior counterparts who thrashed Australia 43-12 in the Rugby Championship on Saturday, the SA U-20s were profligate and coach Bafana Nhleko was left to rue an a underwhelming campaign on home soil.
In a cagey first half, which saw South Africa dominate territory and possession, it was Ireland who weathered the storm.
Despite only spending 13% of the first half inside the home team’s 22, it was the Irish youngsters who broke the deadlock two minutes from the half time break. After a pinpoint kick-pass from the talented Sam Prendergast, who has played at United Rugby Championship level, which saw him exploit the space behind South Africa’s defensive line, wing James Nicholson ghosted in to score the opening try.
For all South Africa’s dominance from a statistical point of view, it was the visitors who were the more clinical in the first 40 minutes. The hosts displayed plenty of endeavour to warm the hearts of the diehard supporters on an ice-cold day in the Cape but a slew of handling errors and penalties conceded undermined their efforts.
The yellow card referee Andrew Woodthorpe showed to replacement Jannes Potgieter, who came on after a teammate failed a head injury assessment, was the catalyst that saw the Boks concede late in the first half and trail 7-0 at the break.
The Junior Springboks, who named an unchanged team from their 24-16 victory over Argentina in their final Pool C match at the same venue on Tuesday, saw two missed penalties from Jean Smith early in the first half. However, Imad Khan got the crowd on their feet after he finished off a slick backline move inside the first 10 minutes.
But the home side were bust wide open when man of the match Brian Gleeson scored from close range after the home side missed first-time tackles.
With a quarter of the match to play, the Boks still had the lion’s share of territory and possession but were their own worst enemies and the Irish scored their third try after a penalty advantage. Prendergast did a copy-and-paste with a kick-pass that saw Nicholson score his second try after an excellent driving maul set up the field position. Reserve outside back Sam Berman scored Ireland’s fourth try stemming from a good line run.
For all South Africa’s physicality, Ireland dominated the set-piece battle and were a force at the line-outs in particular. The Irish starlets delivered a polished display in the second half and the
South Africans lost the spring in their step. The hosts scored a late consolation try through Coetzee le Roux but they were second best on their own patch.
Ireland now take on either France or England in an all-northern hemisphere final in five days’ time while the Junior Springboks will play for pride in the third-place playoff.
Scorers:
South Africa Under-20 — 12 (0) — Tries: Imad Khan, Coetzee le Roux; Conversion: Jean Smith.
Ireland Under-20 — 31 (7) Tries: James Nicholson (2), Brian Gleeson, Sam Berman; Conversions: Sam Prendergast (4); Penalty: Prendergast.
