Fired-up Gardens do the double over Harlequins
Progress and Kruisfontein remain only unbeaten Grand Challenge teams after 10 rounds
A fired-up Gardens side moved at the top of Group B when they beat arch-rivals Harlequins 17-8 in an action-packed EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby clash in Kariega on Saturday.
The win meant Gardens achieved a significant double over Harlequins after edging them 21-20 in the first round at the Adcock Stadium...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.