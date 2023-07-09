×

Rugby

Bulls Daisies flatten punch drunk EP Queens 104-0

Premium
By George Byron - 09 July 2023

If Saturday's SA Women's Premier League rugby mismatch between the Bulls Daisies and a punch-drunk EP Queens side had been a boxing match, the referee would have called it off at halftime.

After leading 50-0 at the midway point, the rampant Tshwane outfit eventually won 104-0 in a farcical spectacle at the LC De Villiers Stadium...

