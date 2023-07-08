This frustrated the capacity crowd of 52 000. Bok fans were left wondering why television match official Brendon Pickerill had not intervened when the Wallabies contested the high ball, often displaying little intent to play it.
Some even wondered if Pickerill was present as he was the official who was earmarked for duty during the British & Irish Lions tour, but never arrived due to lockdown restrictions.
The Wallabies' opening try curiously had its origins in error. Kleyn rose highest to steal their line-out feed but the Wallabies were first to react to a kind bounce and with a fragmented Bok defence not properly set, there was space for Marika Koroibete to hare up the East Stand touchline for a try.
The Boks' enterprise however gradually started paying dividends. They were breaching the Wallabies' first line of defence. One sweeping move in the 15th minute created room for Canan Moodie who made a significant advance and though the move appeared to break down, the ball found its way to an unmarked Arendse who to dot down unmarked.
Later a wonderfully worked line-out routine caught the Wallabies napping. It had its origins with Orie, the ball came out to Marco van Staden who broke blindside, he fed Bongi Mbonambi who timeously offloaded to the speeding Arendse.
He added another in the 51st minute.
The Boks tighthened their grip as Andre Esterhuizen, as well substitutes RG Snyman and Grant Williams kept the Boks on the front foot. They will wing their way to New Zealand buoyed by this performance.
Scorers
Springboks (43) - Tries: Kurt-Lee Arendse (3), a penalty tries (2), Pieter-Steph du Toit. Conversions: Manie Libbok (3). Penalty: Libbok.
Wallabies (12) - Tries: Marika Koroibete, Carter Gordon. Conversion: Gordon.
Boks trash Wallabies in Rugby Championship opener at Loftus
Sports reporter
Image: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images
This was a display of power and purpose by the Springboks on their momentum-seeking mission ahead of a Rugby World Cup.
They thoroughly vanquished the Wallabies 43-12 at Loftus Versfeld in a performance that got the 'Shosholoza' stamp of approval from the stands as the final whistle drew close.
The Wallabies by contrast were ponderous, as their outsized pack and greater experience yielded little reward against the fired up Boks.
With a hattrick of tries Kurt-Lee Arendse continued his remarkable scoring record for the Boks. He has now dotted down 10 times in eight Tests.
It was, however, also a day a man named Immanuel caressed the ball with hand and foot and became the darling of Loftus. Manie Libbok missed his first attempt at goal from long range but everything else about his game hit the spot.
Wallabies coach Eddie Jones had promised that this match, as spectacle, would be better than the Ashes. This Wallabies performance perhaps earned an urn.
Despite showing significantly more enterprise than the visitors, the Boks exerted greater control over the ball from the outset and were deservedly 17-5 up at the break.
The hosts' forwards played with greater cohesion and they gradually took control as the heavy Wallabies pack huffed and puffed in the highveld's rarefied air. It were the hosts who bumped and ground their way over the gainline and it were they who rose highest and with greater authority in the line-out.
With front foot ball captain Duane Vermeulen lengthened his stride before running full throttle into contact, while Pieter-Steph du Toit too charged into the first defender's potential embrace with alacrity.
There had been a fair amount of speculation about Du Toit's ability to again rise to the levels that saw him scoop the world player of the year award in 2019. The range of influence he exerted over this contest suggests he is on the path to doing that.
The hosts didn't just rule on the deck and in the collision.
The Jean Kleyn/Marvin Orie second row partnership which had invited much pre-match conjecture cut towering figures over taller men in the line-out.
If however, there was an area where the Springboks did not hold a firm grip in the first half, it was at the ruck, where the ball protection did not meet their usual high standards.
All too often Wallabies co-captain Michael Hooper and Co would make a nuisance of themselves after the Boks went to ground and thus thwart the hosts' advances.
This frustrated the capacity crowd of 52 000. Bok fans were left wondering why television match official Brendon Pickerill had not intervened when the Wallabies contested the high ball, often displaying little intent to play it.
Some even wondered if Pickerill was present as he was the official who was earmarked for duty during the British & Irish Lions tour, but never arrived due to lockdown restrictions.
The Wallabies' opening try curiously had its origins in error. Kleyn rose highest to steal their line-out feed but the Wallabies were first to react to a kind bounce and with a fragmented Bok defence not properly set, there was space for Marika Koroibete to hare up the East Stand touchline for a try.
The Boks' enterprise however gradually started paying dividends. They were breaching the Wallabies' first line of defence. One sweeping move in the 15th minute created room for Canan Moodie who made a significant advance and though the move appeared to break down, the ball found its way to an unmarked Arendse who to dot down unmarked.
Later a wonderfully worked line-out routine caught the Wallabies napping. It had its origins with Orie, the ball came out to Marco van Staden who broke blindside, he fed Bongi Mbonambi who timeously offloaded to the speeding Arendse.
He added another in the 51st minute.
The Boks tighthened their grip as Andre Esterhuizen, as well substitutes RG Snyman and Grant Williams kept the Boks on the front foot. They will wing their way to New Zealand buoyed by this performance.
Scorers
Springboks (43) - Tries: Kurt-Lee Arendse (3), a penalty tries (2), Pieter-Steph du Toit. Conversions: Manie Libbok (3). Penalty: Libbok.
Wallabies (12) - Tries: Marika Koroibete, Carter Gordon. Conversion: Gordon.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Rugby
Soccer
Sport
Sport
Soccer