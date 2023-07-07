×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Park braced for early Spring Rose assault

Coach Tuko says defence will be key, especially in first 10 minutes, as visitors ‘will come at us non-stop’

Premium
07 July 2023
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

Park expect Spring Rose to come flying out of the starting gates with a frenzied early assault when the teams clash in an EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby clash at Londt Park on Saturday, coach Ike Tuko says.

In a first-round meeting between the two sides, Park emerged 24-6 winners at the New Brighton Oval and an aggrieved Spring Rose will be gunning for revenge...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS
'ANC's VIP protection unit are stomping on all South Africans' says DA's John ...

Latest