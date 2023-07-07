Park braced for early Spring Rose assault
Coach Tuko says defence will be key, especially in first 10 minutes, as visitors ‘will come at us non-stop’
Park expect Spring Rose to come flying out of the starting gates with a frenzied early assault when the teams clash in an EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby clash at Londt Park on Saturday, coach Ike Tuko says.
In a first-round meeting between the two sides, Park emerged 24-6 winners at the New Brighton Oval and an aggrieved Spring Rose will be gunning for revenge...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.