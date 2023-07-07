‘Irish’ Kleyn thrilled to get a Springbok call-up

Former Irish international Jean Kleyn said he was still in a whirlwind after being called up to the South African squad for the Castle Lager Rugby Championship to make his Springbok debut against Australia at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
Kleyn, who played five Tests for Ireland in 2019, was cleared by World Rugby to represent the Springboks this year due to a change in regulations.
He will pair up with Marvin Orie in the engine room as the Boks kick off their Rugby Championship campaign.
Asked about his reaction when he received the call from SA’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus to play for the Springboks, Kleyn admitted he was not expecting it.
“I was as shocked as the rest of the world when I got the call,” he said.
“My journey [here] was a bit of a round trip because Rassie was the person who took me to Munster, and four years later he was also the person to bring me back.
“It’s a massive honour and an opportunity I could not pass by.”
Speaking of the difference between making his debut for Ireland and how he feels about Saturday’s match, Kleyn said: “It’s different because this is my home country.
“It was a great honour to play for Ireland, but growing up I used to watch Bakkies Botha on the field, thinking one day [I could make it].
“Dreams come true, here I am. I didn’t think I’d get the opportunity but things change.”
He immediately grasped the importance of wearing the green and gold.
“Playing for the Springboks comes with a big responsibility.
“The Boks give hope to a lot of people, so when you wear the jersey, the country’s hopes and dreams rest on your shoulders.”
With his Munster teammate RG Snyman on the bench, Kleyn said if it played out that they were on the field at the same time it would be a memorable occasion.
“It is incredible to have RG here,” he said.
“We are great friends and I’ve been learning a lot from him here to get me up to speed with the systems.
“If it works out that we can play together, it would be a special moment and a new memory.”
Springbok wing Canan Moodie was equally excited to get back on the field at his home ground Loftus Versfeld, this time for the Boks after excelling this season for the Bulls.
“Coming into this year was different for me because I attended alignment camps and I knew what the national set-up was all about,” Moodie said.
“I’m just excited to go out there and wear the jersey with pride.”
Of the back three combination with wing Kurt-Lee Arendse and fullback Willie le Roux, Moodie said: “I’ve played with Kurt-Lee a lot, but it’s great to have someone like Willie, who has played all around the world and has so much wisdom, alongside me.
“We won’t know who we are facing until they announce their team.
“But we’ve done our analysis, just as they have, and we know what they are going to bring, so we just need to go out there and perform as well as we can.”
‘Irish’ Kleyn thrilled to get a Springbok call-up
Towering lock returns to his roots for SA debut in Rugby Championship
