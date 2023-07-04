×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Top judge to assemble Cannon ban appeal panel

EP Rugby boss confident different tribunal will overturn ruling

Premium
By George Byron - 04 July 2023

Judge Lex Mpati has been instructed to assemble a panel to hear EP Rugby president Maasdorp Cannon’s urgent appeal against a shock two-year ban.

Mpati, chair of SA Rugby’s high-powered national judicial committee, is expected to act swiftly to bring to an end a long-running saga that has rocked EP rugby to its core...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'ANC's VIP protection unit are stomping on all South Africans' says DA's John ...
'These ones, they will kill you': Alleged VIP protection cops assault road ...

Latest