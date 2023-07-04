EP U18 shock Free State at Craven Week

Free State suffered their record fifth successive defeat at the annual Craven Week when Eastern Province shocked them 26-23 on the opening day of the 2023 tournament at Outeniqua Park in George.
Eastern Province produced a superb performance in the second half to secure the victory after trailing 16-6 at the break.
The initial spark was provided by winger Jamiane Dampies from the kickoff as he ran more than 60 metres past the Free State defence to score an exceptional try.
It was, however, the performances of their two loose-forwards, De Wet Fourie (eighthman) and Ballo Hlekani (flanker), which kept the fire burning throughout.
Fourie was named man of the match for his efforts. The two managed to keep dangerous Free State No 8 JJ Theron at bay.
Theron had to put more effort into the breakdown than usual, which restricted the number of opportunities he had to set off on his dangerous runs.
Eastern Province flyhalf Dominic Malgas also played a major role in securing the victory by keeping the scoreboard ticking over with his boot.
He converted both his side’s tries and slotted four penalties.
He also asked a couple of difficult questions of the Free Staters’ defence.
Free State’s last victory at the Craven Week was in 2019 in Bloemfontein when they managed to beat Boland 45-26 on the second day of the tournament.
The streak of five losses is the most the Free Staters have suffered since the inaugural tournament of 1964.
The Free Stater’s last victory over Eastern Province at the tournament was in 2013 in Polokwane.
• Boland kicked off their campaign with a 26-19 victory over the Valke in the first match.
Their flanker Matt Ramoa made sure that the SA Schools selectors took notice with a memorable performance that saw him being named man of the match.
Boland’s halfback pairing of Callum van Staden and Luan Giliomee can also feel more than happy with their performances on the day.
For the Valke, their wing Oregopotse Shilubane looked dangerous when he received possession.
Scorers:
Eastern Province 26 (6) — Tries: Jamiane Dampies, Hein Terblanche. Conversions: Dominic Malgas (2). Penalties: Malgas (4). Free State 23 (16) — Try: Marno Stopforth, Jean Erasmus. Conversions: Ian van der Merwe (2). Penalties: Van der Merwe (3).
Other results: Sharks 34 WP XV 24, WP 42 SWD Eagles 12 — www.supersportschools.com
EP U18 shock Free State at Craven Week
Image: EJ LANGNER/GALLO IMAGES
Free State suffered their record fifth successive defeat at the annual Craven Week when Eastern Province shocked them 26-23 on the opening day of the 2023 tournament at Outeniqua Park in George.
Eastern Province produced a superb performance in the second half to secure the victory after trailing 16-6 at the break.
The initial spark was provided by winger Jamiane Dampies from the kickoff as he ran more than 60 metres past the Free State defence to score an exceptional try.
It was, however, the performances of their two loose-forwards, De Wet Fourie (eighthman) and Ballo Hlekani (flanker), which kept the fire burning throughout.
Fourie was named man of the match for his efforts. The two managed to keep dangerous Free State No 8 JJ Theron at bay.
Theron had to put more effort into the breakdown than usual, which restricted the number of opportunities he had to set off on his dangerous runs.
Eastern Province flyhalf Dominic Malgas also played a major role in securing the victory by keeping the scoreboard ticking over with his boot.
He converted both his side’s tries and slotted four penalties.
He also asked a couple of difficult questions of the Free Staters’ defence.
Free State’s last victory at the Craven Week was in 2019 in Bloemfontein when they managed to beat Boland 45-26 on the second day of the tournament.
The streak of five losses is the most the Free Staters have suffered since the inaugural tournament of 1964.
The Free Stater’s last victory over Eastern Province at the tournament was in 2013 in Polokwane.
• Boland kicked off their campaign with a 26-19 victory over the Valke in the first match.
Their flanker Matt Ramoa made sure that the SA Schools selectors took notice with a memorable performance that saw him being named man of the match.
Boland’s halfback pairing of Callum van Staden and Luan Giliomee can also feel more than happy with their performances on the day.
For the Valke, their wing Oregopotse Shilubane looked dangerous when he received possession.
Scorers:
Eastern Province 26 (6) — Tries: Jamiane Dampies, Hein Terblanche. Conversions: Dominic Malgas (2). Penalties: Malgas (4). Free State 23 (16) — Try: Marno Stopforth, Jean Erasmus. Conversions: Ian van der Merwe (2). Penalties: Van der Merwe (3).
Other results: Sharks 34 WP XV 24, WP 42 SWD Eagles 12 — www.supersportschools.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer
Sport