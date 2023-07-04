×

Rugby

Bergsig’s Tyrese aiming for the stars

04 July 2023
Amir Chetty
Sports reporter

Bergsig Special School pupil Tyrese Brouers is looking to lead the U18 SA LSEN side with courage and conviction as they contest the Academy Week at Jeppe High in Johannesburg this week. 

The 17-year-old lock, who is a hostel resident at the Kariega-based school, skippers a determined 23-member squad as they look to secure a place in the unofficial final taking place later this week. ..

Latest