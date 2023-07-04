Bergsig’s Tyrese aiming for the stars
Bergsig Special School pupil Tyrese Brouers is looking to lead the U18 SA LSEN side with courage and conviction as they contest the Academy Week at Jeppe High in Johannesburg this week.
The 17-year-old lock, who is a hostel resident at the Kariega-based school, skippers a determined 23-member squad as they look to secure a place in the unofficial final taking place later this week. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.