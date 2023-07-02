×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Quins thrash Evergreens in Adcock Stadium slaughter

Next target for Gqeberha side is to beat Gardens in battle for top spot in Group B

Premium
By George Byron - 02 July 2023

Harlequins ensured there will be a ferocious battle between themselves and arch-rivals Gardens for the top spot in Group B when they massacred Evergreens 76-14 at the Adcock Stadium on Saturday.

This was a must-win game for Harlequins, who are gunning to finish top of their group before the EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby quarterfinals kick off on September 9...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine 'inequality' at Paris summit and receives ...
JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate

Most Read