Kruisfontein are band of brothers at war, says Domingo
Camaraderie and confidence lay the foundation for Humansdorp team’s Grand Challenge success
Premium
By George Byron - 30 June 2023
Kruisfontein United always play like a band of brothers at war and this camaraderie has helped them to end the first round of the Grand Challenge club rugby competition with a unbeaten record, coach Frank Domingo says.
The in-form Humansdorp side kick off the second round with a home match against a dangerous Joubertina United team at the Sports Complex in Humansdorp on Saturday...
