Rugby

Boks facing double Wallaby captaincy threat at Loftus

Hooper, Slipper to lead Australians as dual skippers for Rugby Championship

By George Byron - 29 June 2023

In a ground-breaking move, the Wallabies will have co-captains Michael Hooper and James Slipper in charge when they bid to topple the Springboks at Loftus in the Rugby Championship on July 8.

This is the first time the Wallabies have employed dual captains and it is one of many innovations opponents can expect with new coach Eddie Jones at the helm...

