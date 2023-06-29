Boks facing double Wallaby captaincy threat at Loftus
Hooper, Slipper to lead Australians as dual skippers for Rugby Championship
By George Byron - 29 June 2023
In a ground-breaking move, the Wallabies will have co-captains Michael Hooper and James Slipper in charge when they bid to topple the Springboks at Loftus in the Rugby Championship on July 8.
This is the first time the Wallabies have employed dual captains and it is one of many innovations opponents can expect with new coach Eddie Jones at the helm...
