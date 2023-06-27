Stern test of character awaits struggling EP Queens
Premium
By George Byron - 27 June 2023
A stern test of character and staying power awaits EP’s battling Queens when they confront a wounded Border Ladies side in a SA Women’s Premier League rugby clash in Buffalo City on Saturday.
After suffering a last-minute defeat against the Golden Lions in Despatch last week, EP will be bidding to end a miserable six-match losing streak at Police Park (kickoff 2pm)...
