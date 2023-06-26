Poor discipline cost Pumas in final, says Stonehouse
Loss shatters’ hopes of back-to-back Currie Cup final wins
By George Byron - 26 June 2023
A lack of continuity and poor discipline proved costly for the Pumas when they were beaten 25-17 by the Cheetahs in Saturday’s Currie Cup final, coach Jimmy Stonehouse said.
Though the loss shattered the Pumas’ hopes of back-to-back Currie Cup final wins, Stonehouse said he remained proud of his team who had overcome many obstacles...
