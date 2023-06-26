EP age group teams trump Border

Captain and hooker Imaan Pemba led by example as EP U18 beat their Border counterparts 58-14 in a Craven Week warm-up fixture at Kingswood College in Makhanda on Saturday.
The game started at a high intensity as Border dominated the first 10 minutes without scoring.
But Pemba and his huge forward pack made good use of the driving maul as EP took a 28-7 into the break.
Man of the match Batho Hlekani, of Graeme College, was particularly impressive driving into Border’s tight five and centres to create spaces for his backs to score most of the tries.
The game plan of forward coach Wayne van Heerden paid off as the team employed pick-and-drive attacks.
Credit must go to head coach Elric van Vuuren, who pressed for his backline to be faster and more robust in contact.
After being beaten by SWD in their first warm-up game in Plett two weeks ago, the boys reverted to the game plan.
Much hard work has gone into the past four weeks and EP are hoping to be in top form when they hit Craven Week early in July.
In the other match on Saturday, the EP Academy U18 side beat their Border opponents 24-22.
Craven Week will be held at Hoërskool Outeniqua in George from July 3-7.
