Rugby

Clubs rally behind Cannon after shock Saru ban

EP Rugby president, who is appealing suspension, chairs quarterly meeting

By George Byron - 26 June 2023

In a mass display of support, clubs have rallied behind firebrand EP Rugby president Maasdorp Cannon and voted unanimously that he should appeal against a two-year ban imposed by SA Rugby.

Despite a ruling suspending him from holding any position or participating in any rugby structures under the auspices of Saru, it was business as usual for Cannon when he chaired a quarterly meeting of EP clubs on Saturday...

