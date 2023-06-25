Unbeaten Progress start second round with bang
Rampant Kariega side down Motherwell in Grand Challenge clash
Premium
By George Byron - 25 June 2023
The fine-tuned Progress rugby machine showed what champions are made of when they beat Missionvale 24-3 away from home in an EPRU Grand Challenge clash on Saturday.
It was an eighth straight win for the rampant Kariega side, who started the second round with a dominant display in Missionvale which has kept them on track for back-to-back titles...
