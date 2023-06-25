More heartache for struggling EP Queens

There was more heartache for the struggling EP Queens when they were edged 21-15 by the Golden Lions in a SA Women’s Premier League rugby clash in Despatch on Saturday.
It was a sixth straight loss for the Queens who have plummeted down the log table and are second from bottom after a miserable run of form.
EP beat the Lions in Johannesburg in the opening round and had been hoping to repeat the feat on home soil at the De Wet Stadium.
After trailing 7-0 at halftime, the Queens scored 15 second-half points but it was not enough to snap an alarming losing streak.
The Lions outscored EP by three tries to two in a clash that produced fast and open play.
Sanelisiwe Charlie and Amber Oliver scored tries and Raylene Noubos booted a penalty and a conversion for the Queens.
Saturday’s defeat put a dampener on news that Queens players Celine May, Johnerecia Booysen, Ruzanne George and Sisonke Hawu had been called up for a Springbok Sevens development camp.
Next up for EP is a tough away clash against Border Ladies at Police Park in Buffalo City next Saturday.
The Bulls maintained their perfect record in the tournament when they hammered Border Ladies 71-8 on Saturday.
The big win meant the Bulls achieved a double over Border after beating them 31-0 in the opening round in Buffalo City.
In the weekend’s only other game, Western Province moved up to second spot on the log when they beat the Sharks 17-16 in Durban.
Log (with matches played in brackets): Bulls Daisies 35 (7), Western Province 24 (7), Border Ladies 23 (7), Sharks 10 (6), Golden Lions 10 (7), EP Queens 8 (7), Boland Dames 7 (5).
