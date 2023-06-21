Playing final in Bloem won’t faze Pumas, says Kirkwood
Premium
By George Byron - 21 June 2023
A closely-knit Pumas outfit are not fazed by the challenge of playing away from home against the Cheetahs in Saturday’s Currie Cup final in Bloemfontein, captain Shane Kirkwood says.
The Pumas stayed on track for back-to-back Currie Cup titles when they shocked the Sharks 26-20 in Durban on Saturday...
Playing final in Bloem won’t faze Pumas, says Kirkwood
A closely-knit Pumas outfit are not fazed by the challenge of playing away from home against the Cheetahs in Saturday’s Currie Cup final in Bloemfontein, captain Shane Kirkwood says.
The Pumas stayed on track for back-to-back Currie Cup titles when they shocked the Sharks 26-20 in Durban on Saturday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer
Cricket