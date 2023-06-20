×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Unbeaten Gardens in it to win it, says coach Nicolaai

EPRU Grand Challenge Group B leaders to host Evergreens in Kariega on Saturday

Premium
By George Byron - 20 June 2023

Gardens are in it to win it and their seven-match unbeaten run in the EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby tournament is thanks to hard work and self-belief, coach Leon Nicolaai says.

After a midseason break this past weekend, Gardens will bid to extend their winning streak when they host Evergreens at the Derick Ferreira Stadium in Kariega on Saturday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate
Eusebius McKaiser Memorial Service

Most Read