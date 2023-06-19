Pumas ‘kids’ praised after heroic win over Sharks
By George Byron - 19 June 2023
It was his “amazing kids’ self-belief” that powered the Pumas to a shock Currie Cup semifinal win over the Sharks in Durban, coach Jimmy Stonehouse said.
The Mbombela (Nelspruit) side were forced to draw deep on their reserves of courage before they were able to emerge 26-20 winners against a Sharks side who threw everything at them in the final moments...
