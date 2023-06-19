Fifth loss in a row for floundering Queens
By George Byron - 19 June 2023
The struggling EP Queens slumped to a fifth consecutive defeat when they were beaten 19-10 by Western Province in a SA Women's Premier League rugby clash at the Wolfson Stadium on Saturday.
EP held a 10-7 lead at one stage, but Western Province fought back with two tries to claim the points in a hard-fought clash in Kwazakhele...
