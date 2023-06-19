EP Rugby make urgent bid to overturn Cannon ban
Appeal lodged against Saru ruling on provincial boss
Premium
By George Byron - 19 June 2023
Alarmed EP Rugby bosses lodged an urgent appeal on Monday to have a two-year ban imposed by SA Rugby on their president Maasdorp Cannon overturned.
They said when all legal proceedings had been concluded and a final ruling was passed, the stakeholders of EPRU would regroup and make a decision regarding Cannon’s future with the union...
