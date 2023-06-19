Cheetahs out for vengeance against dangerous Pumas
Premium
By George Byron - 19 June 2023
After losing to the Pumas in last year’s semifinals, the Cheetahs have a score to settle with the defending champions in Saturday’s Currie Cup final, coach Hawies Fourie says.
The Free Staters advanced to the final when they overpowered the Bulls 39-10 in the semifinals to set up a mouthwatering showdown against the Pumas in Bloemfontein on Saturday (kickoff 4pm)...
Cheetahs out for vengeance against dangerous Pumas
After losing to the Pumas in last year’s semifinals, the Cheetahs have a score to settle with the defending champions in Saturday’s Currie Cup final, coach Hawies Fourie says.
The Free Staters advanced to the final when they overpowered the Bulls 39-10 in the semifinals to set up a mouthwatering showdown against the Pumas in Bloemfontein on Saturday (kickoff 4pm)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby