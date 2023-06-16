×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Sharks ready for tough battle against Pumas

Defending Currie Cup champs will be determined to defend title, Durban side’s captain Hugo says before semifinal clash

Premium
By George Byron - 16 June 2023

The Sharks must be wary of Pumas players who have dangerous X-factor qualities when the sides clash in a Currie Cup Premier Division semifinal on Saturday, the Durban team’s skipper Reniel Hugo says.

After crashing to a heavy 44-5 loss to Western Province in their final league outing, the Sharks will field a new-look side loaded with rested players (kickoff 7.05pm)...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate
Eusebius McKaiser Memorial Service

Most Read