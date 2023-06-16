No easing up for three unbeaten Challenge teams
Several sides snapping at heels of Progress, Kruisfontein United and Gardens as first round ends
Premium
By George Byron - 16 June 2023
In a dog-eat-dog environment fuelled by seething regional rivalry, only three teams have managed to escape with their unbeaten records intact at the halfway stage of the EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby tournament.
Progress, Kruisfontein United and Gardens have proved to be invincible and emerged as early front runners to lift the coveted trophy...
