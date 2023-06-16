EP Rugby to defy Saru over Cannon banning
Provincial union’s president remains at the helm, his deputy insists in leaked memo to clubs
Angry EP Rugby bosses are planning to defy SA Rugby and continue with Maasdorp Cannon as their president after the mother body banned him for two years.
SA Rugby dropped a bombshell on Thursday when it banned Cannon after he was found guilty of contravening the Saru constitution and its code of conduct...
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
