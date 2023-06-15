×

Rugby

JUST IN | SA Rugby drops bombshell and bans Cannon for two years

Firebrand EP boss found guilty of contravening Saru constitution and code of conduct

Premium
By George Byron - 15 June 2023

SA Rugby dropped a bombshell on Thursday when it banned EP’s firebrand president Maasdorp Cannon for two years after he was found guilty of contravening the Saru constitution and its code of conduct.

Cannon has been suspended from holding any position or participating in any rugby structures under the auspices of Saru after being found guilty...

