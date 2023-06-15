JUST IN | SA Rugby drops bombshell and bans Cannon for two years
Firebrand EP boss found guilty of contravening Saru constitution and code of conduct
Premium
By George Byron - 15 June 2023
SA Rugby dropped a bombshell on Thursday when it banned EP’s firebrand president Maasdorp Cannon for two years after he was found guilty of contravening the Saru constitution and its code of conduct.
Cannon has been suspended from holding any position or participating in any rugby structures under the auspices of Saru after being found guilty...
JUST IN | SA Rugby drops bombshell and bans Cannon for two years
Firebrand EP boss found guilty of contravening Saru constitution and code of conduct
SA Rugby dropped a bombshell on Thursday when it banned EP’s firebrand president Maasdorp Cannon for two years after he was found guilty of contravening the Saru constitution and its code of conduct.
Cannon has been suspended from holding any position or participating in any rugby structures under the auspices of Saru after being found guilty...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Sport
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby