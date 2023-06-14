Queens anxious to snap four-game losing streak
By George Byron - 14 June 2023
EP's Queens will be anxious to snap a four-game losing streak when they face Western Province in a SA Women's Premier League clash at the Wolfson Stadium on Saturday.
After going down 31-28 against the Boland Dames in their last outing, EP will want homeground advantage to give them an edge in Kwazakhele (kickoff 2.15pm)...
