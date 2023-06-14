×

Rugby

Nienaber will forge tougher Leinster defence — Jackman

Outgoing SA coach’s system is high-risk, high reward, says Irish club’s former hooker

By George Byron - 14 June 2023

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber will add defensive steel to Leinster’s game plan when he takes up his new role with the Irish side at the end of 2023, the club’s former hooker, Bernard Jackman, says.

Nienaber will be linking up with the Dublin side after the World Cup to replace Stuart Lancaster, who is moving to French club Racing 92...

