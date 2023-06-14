Nienaber will forge tougher Leinster defence — Jackman
Outgoing SA coach’s system is high-risk, high reward, says Irish club’s former hooker
Premium
By George Byron - 14 June 2023
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber will add defensive steel to Leinster’s game plan when he takes up his new role with the Irish side at the end of 2023, the club’s former hooker, Bernard Jackman, says.
Nienaber will be linking up with the Dublin side after the World Cup to replace Stuart Lancaster, who is moving to French club Racing 92...
Nienaber will forge tougher Leinster defence — Jackman
Outgoing SA coach’s system is high-risk, high reward, says Irish club’s former hooker
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber will add defensive steel to Leinster’s game plan when he takes up his new role with the Irish side at the end of 2023, the club’s former hooker, Bernard Jackman, says.
Nienaber will be linking up with the Dublin side after the World Cup to replace Stuart Lancaster, who is moving to French club Racing 92...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Sport
Rugby
Soccer
Rugby