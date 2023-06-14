Hectic schedule took its toll on WP, says Dobson
Premium
By George Byron - 14 June 2023
A hectic schedule of gruelling United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup matches ultimately took its toll and played a part in Western Province missing out on Saturday’s Currie Cup Premier semifinals, coach John Dobson said.
Dobson had a dual coaching role at the Stormers and Western Province and says this may not have been ideal for the aspirations of the franchise...
Hectic schedule took its toll on WP, says Dobson
A hectic schedule of gruelling United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup matches ultimately took its toll and played a part in Western Province missing out on Saturday’s Currie Cup Premier semifinals, coach John Dobson said.
Dobson had a dual coaching role at the Stormers and Western Province and says this may not have been ideal for the aspirations of the franchise...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Sport
Rugby
Soccer
Rugby