'I promise to do my best for the jersey': Former Bok Aphiwe Dyantyi signs for Sharks

“More than anything, I’m just excited to be back and I trust everyone who is around is as excited as I am to see what I can do,” Dyantyi said.

“I only promise to do my best for the jersey.

“I’ve been in Durban for quite some time now and I’ve kind of seen what the Sharks mean to the people, I want to contribute to that.

“I’ve seen the pride the people have, and I would like to honour that in all I do and the fans to see that be reflected on what I do on the field.”

Before his ban Dyantyi had a promising future, having won 13 caps for the Boks and scored 30 points.

One of his most memorable moments was when he helped the Boks beat the All Blacks in New Zealand for the first in tie when he scored two tries in the 36-34 win in 2018 Rugby Championship.

Dyantyi was named the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year in November 2018.

His signing in Durban adds crucial depth to a side that has world class backs in Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi, Aphelele Fassi and others.