Sharks will beef up for Pumas semi, says Mongalo
By George Byron - 12 June 2023
The Sharks will regroup and parachute in rested players for their semifinal duel against the Pumas after crashing to a heavy 44-5 defeat against Western Province, coach Joey Mongalo says.
With their place in the semis already nailed down, the Sharks opted to give some players a break for the final Currie Cup Premier Division group clash in Cape Town...
