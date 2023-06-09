Stage set for riveting Grand Challenge showdown
Frontrunners Quins and Gardens will put it all on the line at the Adcock
Premium
By George Byron - 09 June 2023
All roads will lead to the Adcock Stadium in Korsten on Saturday when Harlequins face Gardens in what promises to be a riveting top-of-the-table EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby showdown.
Both teams are locked on 27 points after six outings in Group B and will be determined to complete the first round on a high note...
Stage set for riveting Grand Challenge showdown
Frontrunners Quins and Gardens will put it all on the line at the Adcock
All roads will lead to the Adcock Stadium in Korsten on Saturday when Harlequins face Gardens in what promises to be a riveting top-of-the-table EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby showdown.
Both teams are locked on 27 points after six outings in Group B and will be determined to complete the first round on a high note...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Sport