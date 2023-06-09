Do-or-die battles for Currie Cup semi berths
Domestic competition goes down to the wire as teams chase priceless log points in final round
By George Byron - 09 June 2023
It will be a fight to the death when the leading teams grapple for Currie Cup Premier Division semifinal berths in high-stake showdowns scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
One of the biggest battles will see Griquas taking on the Pumas in Kimberley on Friday where the winners will book a spot in the playoffs to face either the Sharks or Free State Cheetahs...
