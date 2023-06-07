Dobson has regrets after WP’s Currie Cup defeat
Coach concedes fielding too many URC players possibly a mistake
By George Byron - 07 June 2023
A lingering hangover from the Stormers’ United Rugby Championship final defeat against Munster may have permeated into the Western Province ranks and affected the team’s showing against Griquas, coach John Dobson says.
The defeat in Kimberley has all but ended WP’s hopes of reaching the Currie Cup Premier Division playoffs ahead of their final league game against the Sharks in Cape Town on Saturday...
