Sharks show character in winning fightback, says Mongalo
By George Byron - 06 June 2023
The Sharks displayed character and leadership when they were forced to come from behind to tame a feisty Lions side in Durban on Saturday, coach Joey Mongalo said.
In an eventful clash, the Sharks were forced to dig deep before they were able to emerge with a vital 29-21 win in an eventful Currie Cup Premier Division clash...
